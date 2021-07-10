Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Disposal of chemical at Samut Prakan blast site to take 5-10 days

With about 600 tonnes of styrene left at the foam factory, the site of a deadly blaze last week in Samut Prakan province, the company tasked with clearing the site says the process will take 5-10 days depending on weather conditions.

Akkhie Prakarn Public Co Ltd (AKP), which specialises in industrial waste disposal and is based in Samut Prakan’s Bang Pu district, will be responsible for the disposal of chemical at Ming Dih Chemical Co factory where an explosion occurred last Monday, the company announced on Saturday.

Disposal of chemical at Samut Prakan blast site to take 5-10 days

The fiery explosion at the foam factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict forced the evacuation of residents living in a 5-kilometre radius of the factory.

“The company has started transporting styrene from the blast site to dispose of at our incinerator in Bang Pu district, which is capable of burning at 1,200 degrees Celsius to destroy the chemical at the molecular level,” AKP chief executive officer Wanchai Leungwiriya said on Saturday.

“As there are about 600 tonnes of styrene left at the foam factory, we expect that the process will take 5-10 days depending on weather conditions. Rains could slow down the unloading of the chemical from the factory’s reserve to our ISO tank trucks.

Disposal of chemical at Samut Prakan blast site to take 5-10 days

“We will work as fast as we can to make the area safe as soon as possible so that people residing near the factory can safely return to their homes,” added Wanchai.

He also assured that AKP is highly experienced in the disposal of chemical and industrial waste, including styrene, which is mostly used in resin and plastic industries. “We use methods that are certified under industrial standards to ensure the safety of nearby communities and environment,” he said.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

Published : July 08, 2021

Taiwanese businesses raise THB2.5m to help victims of chemical inferno

Published : July 07, 2021

4-5 barrels of chemical found at Samut Prakan factory to be disposed of safely

Published : July 07, 2021

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.