Saturday, July 17, 2021

BMTA adjusts bus schedule to comply with lockdown

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will adjust the schedule of public buses in the metropolitan area to comply with Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s order to put Bangkok and nine other provinces under a partial 14-day lockdown from Monday to contain the surging virus cases and deaths.

The other provinces are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

As per the CCSA order, a curfew will be enforced from 10pm-4am, so public transport must stop operating from 9pm to 3am.

“From July 12 to 25, public buses will start running from 5am, while the last bus of the day must reach the depot at 9pm,” said BMTA director Surachai Iamwachirasakul on Saturday.

“The BMTA will increase the number of buses during the morning rush hours [5am to 8am] and in the evening [4pm to 9pm] to alleviate crowding. During these times, buses will operate every 5-10 minutes.”

Surachai urged commuters to wear face masks and maintain social distance on the bus to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“If the bus is already full, please wait for the next one,” he said.

“People should plan their trips in advance. They are encouraged to leave their workplace before 6pm to avoid the evening traffic jam,” he said.

For more information, contact Call Centre 1348 or visit Facebook @BMTA.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

