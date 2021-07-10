Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok logs nearly 3,200 cases as Thailand sees record infections and deaths

Thailand logged a record number of Covid-19 cases and related fatalities on Saturday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were 9,326 new cases and 91 deaths, both numbers the highest on a single day since the pandemic began.

The country’s total caseload increased to 326,832 patients and 2,625 deaths.

Bangkok accounted for more than half of the new cases with 3,191 people testing positive, followed by 672 in Pathum Thani, 603 in Samut Prakan, 551 in Samut Sakhon, 359 in Chonburi and 334 in Nonthaburi.

Meanwhile, 3,841 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 326,832 infections in Thailand, 243,918 have recovered fully and returned home, 80,289 are still in hospitals, and 2,625 have died.

Meanwhile, another 330,371 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 69,537 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 12,375,904.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 186.83 million, 170.88 million of whom have recovered, 11.92 million are active cases (77,803 in severe condition) and 4.03 million have died (up by 8,287).

Thailand ranks 62nd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.71 million, followed by India with 30.79 million, Brazil 19.02 million, France 5.8 million and Russia 5.73 million.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : The Nation

