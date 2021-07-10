Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok opens first modular ICU to combat rising infections

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Friday opened the city’s first modular ICU at Ratchapipat Hospital in Thawi Watthana district for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the red category, or those with severe symptoms that require respirators.

The building of the modular ICU is supported by Siam Cement Group (SCG) with the aim to increase the hospital’s ICU rooms equipped with an air pressure system that will reduce the spread of the virus and other germs to other parts of the hospital.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and SCG aim to build four modular ICUs at Ratchapipat Hospital with a capacity of 10 beds each before the end of July at a total cost of THB43.6 million (THB10.9 million per unit). SCG has donated THB33 million for this project.

The first modular ICU will start accepting patients from Saturday.

Ratchapipat Hospital is also capable of treating up to 100 patients in the yellow category, or those who display low to medium symptoms but have underlying health problems that require close monitoring.

Bangkok reported 3,116 new cases on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the province since April 1 to 90,613.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
