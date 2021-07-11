Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases reported for second consecutive day

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Sunday reported 9,539 new cases and 86 deaths over a 24-hour period.

Of the total, 7,113 were local patients who went to hospitals for check-up, 2,305 were found during proactive testing, 108 infections were found in prisons, and 18 were travellers from abroad, some of them arrested while crossing natural channels on the Cambodia, Myanmar borders.

Bangkok led the list of most cases with 2,741, followed by Pathum Thani (1,108), Samut Prakarn (642), Samut Sakhon (593), and Chonburi (381).

With 61 deaths, Bangkok recorded the most number of fatalities caused by Covid, followed by Samut Prakan (16) and Pattani (4). Three Myanmar nationals and a Chinese were foreigners who succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 4,053 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 336,371​.

So far, 247,971 have recovered and been discharged, 85,689 patients are still in hospitals, and 2,711 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 187.28 million (up by 424,997), 171.25 million of whom have recovered, 11.98 million are active cases (78,382 in severe condition) and 4.04 million have died (up by 7,499).

Thailand ranks 61st on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.73 million, followed by India 30.83 million, Brazil 19 million, France 5.8 million, and Russia 5.76 million.

Meanwhile, another 83,072 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 10,212 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 12,469,188.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.