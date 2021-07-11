Over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases reported for second consecutive day

Of the total, 7,113 were local patients who went to hospitals for check-up, 2,305 were found during proactive testing, 108 infections were found in prisons, and 18 were travellers from abroad, some of them arrested while crossing natural channels on the Cambodia, Myanmar borders.

Bangkok led the list of most cases with 2,741, followed by Pathum Thani (1,108), Samut Prakarn (642), Samut Sakhon (593), and Chonburi (381).

With 61 deaths, Bangkok recorded the most number of fatalities caused by Covid, followed by Samut Prakan (16) and Pattani (4). Three Myanmar nationals and a Chinese were foreigners who succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 4,053 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 336,371​.

So far, 247,971 have recovered and been discharged, 85,689 patients are still in hospitals, and 2,711 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 187.28 million (up by 424,997), 171.25 million of whom have recovered, 11.98 million are active cases (78,382 in severe condition) and 4.04 million have died (up by 7,499).

Thailand ranks 61st on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.73 million, followed by India 30.83 million, Brazil 19 million, France 5.8 million, and Russia 5.76 million.

Meanwhile, another 83,072 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 10,212 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 12,469,188.