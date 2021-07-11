Two Myanmar kids travelling under Phuket Sandbox scheme test positive

Kusak Kukiatkul, Phuket's public health chief, said an eight-year-old and a nine-year-old from Myanmar had tested positive at the end of the first week in Phuket.

He said the two children were being treated at a hospital, adding that five members of their family must be quarantined for 14 days.

"Disease investigation officers are currently looking into the timeline of two new Covid-19 cases during seven days in Phuket," he said.

He also asked people in Phuket to have faith in disease investigation officers and not panic.