Saturday, July 17, 2021

Two Myanmar kids travelling under Phuket Sandbox scheme test positive

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office reported two new Covid-19 cases under the Phuket Sandbox scheme on Sunday.

Kusak Kukiatkul, Phuket's public health chief, said an eight-year-old and a nine-year-old from Myanmar had tested positive at the end of the first week in Phuket.

He said the two children were being treated at a hospital, adding that five members of their family must be quarantined for 14 days.

"Disease investigation officers are currently looking into the timeline of two new Covid-19 cases during seven days in Phuket," he said.

He also asked people in Phuket to have faith in disease investigation officers and not panic.

 

Earlier, a United Arab Emirates national on July 7 became the first person travelling under the Phuket Sandbox scheme to test positive for Covid-19.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
