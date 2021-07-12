Elders aged over 60 can register with mobile operators for Covid-19 jab

The move is aimed at combating rising infections in metropolitan areas with senior citizens in an age group having a high risk of death after infection, Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said on Sunday.

“To make it more convenient for the senior citizens, four mobile phone operators -- AIS, True, DTAC and NT -- will accept registrations from Monday 9am onwards,” he said.

“The vaccination will be provided from July 16 to 31, 9am to 5pm, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district.”

Mobile phone users who are over 60 years old can register with their respective network providers, as follows:

AIS: www.ais.th/vaccine

True: Press *707# and call (for True Move H only), vaccine.trueid.net or scan QR code from PR media

DTAC: dtac app or https://www.dtac.co.th/vaccine/registration/

NT: https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th

“Since it might not be convenient for those who are more than 75 years old to register online, they can walk-in and receive the jab at Gate 1 of Bang Sue Grand Station from 9am to 5pm starting Monday, until July 18,” Somsak added.

“Please note that only the elders will receive the jabs, not the persons accompanying them,” he clarified.