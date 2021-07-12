Booster vaccine shot to be provided as 880 medics contracted Covid-19

Of the medics infected, 19.7 per cent, or 173 people, had not been vaccinated.

“Of the medics who had been infected, seven people died. Five were not vaccinated, while one had received a dose of Sinovac and another had received two doses of Sinovac,” said Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, the department’s director-general.

Sophon added that the National Communicable Diseases Committee had approved the motion proposed by the department to give a third dose or booster shot to medics who have already got two doses to increase their immunity against the virus.

“The department will start surveying the number of medics working on the front line who need booster shots immediately and will distribute the vaccine to their medical units as soon as we can,” he added.

A news source added that the third shot to be provided to medics would most likely be different from the one they had already received. “Since most of the medics have been vaccinated with Sinovac, they will receive either AstraZeneca or Pfizer as a booster shot,” the source said.