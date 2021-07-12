Well-loved Samut Sakhon doctor loses his battle against Covid-19

“Phicheat or Dr Neung died from Covid-19 on July 10,” she said. “He was among the frontline medics who helped treat patients in Samut Sakhon when the latest outbreak first emerged.”

She also pointed out that the doctor had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine along with other frontline medical personnel.

Ratirat’s post attracted more than 1,000 comments, including condolences and praise for the bravery of frontline medics who risk their lives in the battle against the virus.

Samut Sakhon governor Weerasak Wichitsaensri also said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he had attended the doctor’s funeral and that Dr Neung will be missed by all.

“The Covid-19 situation in the province is still critical, but we will never give up,” he said. “The province is building more field hospitals and community isolation centres to curb infections.”

Samut Sakhon reported 591 new infections on Monday, coming in second after Bangkok. Since April 1, when the third wave was sparked in Bangkok’s high-end entertainment district, Samut Sakhon has reported 13,209 cases.

On Sunday, the Department of Disease Control reported that 880 medics have contracted Covid-19 and seven have died despite being inoculated against the disease.