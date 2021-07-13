Saturday, July 17, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for Northeast, East, thundershowers in many parts of the country

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is weakening, while the southeasterly wind prevails over the Northeast.

The department has forecast less rainfall over most of the country except the Northeast and the East, which will experience isolated heavy rains.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to rise 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

