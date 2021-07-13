Thais warned not to fall for scammers offering Covid jabs

“Vaccinations are being provided at the Bang Sue Grand Station for people aged 60 and above, and it’s completely free of charge,” the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The department accepts online registration via four mobile operators and will set appointments from July 16 to 31 between 9am and 5pm.”

Those who are 60 or above can book their jab via:

AIS: www.ais.th/vaccine

True: Press *707# and call (for True Move H only), vaccine.trueid.net or scan QR code from PR media

Dtac: Via Dtac app or https://www.dtac.co.th/vaccine/registration/

NT: https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th

The department also accepts walk-ins, provided they are over 75 and cannot register online. They can show up for a jab between July 12 and 18.

The National Vaccine Institute also said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a gang of fraudsters has been sending emails inviting people to pay for alternative vaccines. The scammers claim they have booked 500,000 doses.

“This gang calls itself the ‘Thai Vaccine Institute’, which does not exist. They also use a fake logo that looks like that of the National Vaccine Institute,” the post said. “Do not put your personal data in the form attached to these emails, as you could become the victim of a scam.”

The institute is urging those who received these emails to forward their information to its Facebook page so it can take legal action against the fraudsters.