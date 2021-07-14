Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cabinet cuts water, electricity bills for 2 months

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to reduce electricity bills for households and businesses in July and August as part of pandemic-relief measures.

The measures use February’s discounted electricity tariff.

Homes that use up to 150 units of electricity per month will get the first 90 units for free.

Homes that use more than 150 units per month but no more than their February usage will be charged the discounted tariff.

Homes that use more than in February, up to 500 units per month, pay the February rate.

Homes that use 501-1,000 units per month pay the discounted rate up to the value of their February bill, then +50 per cent for additional units.

Homes suing more than 1,000 units per month pay the discounted rate up to the value of their February bill, then +70 per cent for additional units.

Small businesses (excluding government agencies and state enterprises) get the first 100 units free of charge.

Medium and large enterprises, specialised enterprises, non-profit organisations and agricultural irrigation operations will be relieved of the minimum charge until the end of December, paying according to the actual power they consume.

For water use, bills to homes and small businesses will be cut by 10 per cent in August and September.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet said public education institutions will consider cutting tuition and other fees for the first term of 2021.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

