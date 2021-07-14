CRA to open Sinopharm booking on Thursday and Friday

Between 30,000 and 50,000 people would be able to book this week, with another booking session planned for next week, said CRA secretary-general Dr Nithi Mahanon.

Nithi said the cost will be no more than 888 baht per dose, the same price paid earlier by organisations. If possible, the price would be lower, he added.

People will be able to book the vaccine, transfer payment online and then receive the jab at a listed hospital, he said. Details of the payment method will be released on Thursday.

Nithi explained that more than one booking session was required because the academy could only store a limited number of doses.

The academy is also seeking to import other vaccines for booster shots, he said.