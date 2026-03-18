Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

The Burapha Task Force, on Wednesday (March 18), assigned Task Force 12 to deploy search and security teams to assist officials from the Royal Forest Department and land survey officials in surveying three plots of residents’ farmland covering 11.2 hectares in the area adjacent to Sri Phen Road in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
The area lies along the border and requires close security monitoring.
The coordinate survey has now been completed, and the process is currently at the stage of verifying rights, confirming boundaries and proceeding under the relevant regulations so that land rights documents can be lawfully issued to the residents.
In addition, the Burapha Task Force is continuing the construction of civilian shelters in the border areas of Sa Kaeo province.
Under Phase 1, through the Hathaitip Fund and the Royal Thai Army budget, 38 shelters have already been completed.
At present, more than 100 additional shelters are under construction in Phase 2 to ensure that residents have safe spaces in emergency situations.
The 1st Army Area is also continuing to deploy forces and conduct strict patrols and monitoring along the entire border, alongside efforts to create safe areas for people living in the border zone.
This is to ensure that residents have legally recognised land for cultivation, can earn a living and go about their daily lives as normal, and remain safe under the full care and capabilities of the Burapha Task Force, working together with all relevant government agencies in all aspects.