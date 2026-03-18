Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Authorities are checking land rights for Ban Nong Chan villagers after surveying 11.2 hectares, while more shelters are being built in Sa Kaeo’s border zone.

  • The Burapha Task Force is assisting officials in surveying 11.2 hectares of farmland in Sa Kaeo's border area to verify land rights and issue legal documents to residents.
  • The task force is constructing civilian shelters to ensure residents have safe spaces during emergencies, with 38 already completed and over 100 more currently under construction.
  • These efforts are part of a larger security operation to patrol the border and create a safe environment for people living and working in the region.

The Burapha Task Force, on Wednesday (March 18), assigned Task Force 12 to deploy search and security teams to assist officials from the Royal Forest Department and land survey officials in surveying three plots of residents’ farmland covering 11.2 hectares in the area adjacent to Sri Phen Road in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

The area lies along the border and requires close security monitoring.

The coordinate survey has now been completed, and the process is currently at the stage of verifying rights, confirming boundaries and proceeding under the relevant regulations so that land rights documents can be lawfully issued to the residents.

Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

In addition, the Burapha Task Force is continuing the construction of civilian shelters in the border areas of Sa Kaeo province.

Under Phase 1, through the Hathaitip Fund and the Royal Thai Army budget, 38 shelters have already been completed.

At present, more than 100 additional shelters are under construction in Phase 2 to ensure that residents have safe spaces in emergency situations.

The 1st Army Area is also continuing to deploy forces and conduct strict patrols and monitoring along the entire border, alongside efforts to create safe areas for people living in the border zone.

This is to ensure that residents have legally recognised land for cultivation, can earn a living and go about their daily lives as normal, and remain safe under the full care and capabilities of the Burapha Task Force, working together with all relevant government agencies in all aspects.

Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

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