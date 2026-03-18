Burapha Task Force steps up land rights checks, builds shelters in Sa Kaeo

The Burapha Task Force, on Wednesday (March 18), assigned Task Force 12 to deploy search and security teams to assist officials from the Royal Forest Department and land survey officials in surveying three plots of residents’ farmland covering 11.2 hectares in the area adjacent to Sri Phen Road in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

The area lies along the border and requires close security monitoring.

The coordinate survey has now been completed, and the process is currently at the stage of verifying rights, confirming boundaries and proceeding under the relevant regulations so that land rights documents can be lawfully issued to the residents.