THG chairman unfazed by GPO complaint over vaccine mismanagement allegations

Boon responded on Wednesday saying he was glad GPO has filed a complaint because it will have to reveal vaccine procurement documents publicly.

The THG chairman had accused GPO of charging private hospitals an extra 5-10 per cent for vaccine management.

Loy, meanwhile, had posted a clip on YouTube saying that the government agency charged private hospitals 100 per cent extra for importing the Moderna vaccine.

In response, the GPO on Tuesday filed a complaint with Bangkok’s Phya Thai Police Station.