GPO seeks nod for Moderna vaccine contract

The earliest the vaccine could arrive is the fourth quarter of the year, GPO director-general Dr Witoon Danwiboon said.

Witoon made the statement in response to a rumour that purchase of the Moderna vaccine had been delayed by the Office of the Attorney-General, prompting the office to clarify earlier this week that they had yet to receive a contract from the GPO.

The office added that normally it would take 1-5 days to approve the vaccine purchase contract.

“Zuellig Pharma is the sole authorised importer of Moderna vaccine in Thailand. The company has maintained that a total of 5 million doses will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022,” he said.

“It also estimated that the supply agreement would be signed in early August. The company will use the time in July to gather information on the vaccine budget and total doses needed from private hospitals and submit to the GPO.

“The procurement of Moderna vaccine is done by three parties: Zuellig Pharma, the GPO, and Private Hospital Association of Thailand, which has over 390 member hospitals throughout the country,” said Witoon.

“The three parties have met regularly to track the progress in the purchase process and plan the distribution to make sure that we receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”