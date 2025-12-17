Free expressway tolls for New Year 2026 from Dec 30 to Jan 5





The Ministry of Transport has announced a seven-day toll exemption on key expressways as a New Year gift for 2026. The tolls for the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bangna-Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli-Suksawat) will be waived from December 30, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on December 16, 2025, follows a directive from the Ministry of Transport to allow free passage on these expressways for all vehicle types during the designated period.

This toll exemption is part of the government's efforts to provide a special New Year's gift to the public, particularly those traveling during the holiday season. The exemption applies to both the elevated sections of the Burapha Withi Expressway connecting to Suvarnabhumi Airport and the link to the Kanchanaphisek Expressway.