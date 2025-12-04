New Year 2026 measures curb fireworks and sky lantern risks

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)​​​​​​​ enforces citywide ban on fireworks and sky lanterns, with 24-hour firewatch rooms set up in all districts during the 7-day celebration.

  • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a complete ban on setting off fireworks, sky rockets, and sky lanterns for the New Year 2026 celebrations.
  • This measure is part of a comprehensive disaster prevention and mitigation plan aimed at reducing the risk of fires and other dangers associated with these items.
  • To enforce the ban, all districts are ordered to intensively inspect fire-prone areas and maintain 24-hour monitoring during a 7-day period around the New Year.

BMA Enhances Safety Measures for New Year’s Festival 2026

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all agencies to monitor and prepare for emergencies 24 hours a day in the lead-up to the New Year period.

A critical measure is the absolute prohibition of setting off or releasing fireworks, sky rockets (Bang Fai), fire lanterns (Khom Loy), and other similar devices to mitigate the risk of fire and potential danger.

Intensive Hazard Prevention Measures: Ban on Fireworks and Sky Lanterns

 

Chadchart Sittipunt chaired a meeting of BMA unit chiefs on Thursday (December 4) to discuss the disaster prevention and mitigation plan for the New Year’s Festival 2026.

The main objective is to reduce risks stemming from the production, storage, and use of fireworks or sky lanterns.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has prepared the "Operational Plan for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation during the New Year's Festival 2026," which is divided into three phases: the preparatory phase before the festival, the operational phase during the festival, and the post-festival operational phase.

Key Prohibitions to Be Enforced:

  • Absolute Ban: The setting off or releasing of fire rockets, fireworks, sparklers, and sky lanterns into the air.
  • Cooperation Request: Establishments and the public are asked to abstain from alcoholic beverages for safer celebrations.

All Districts Ordered to Monitor Fire-Prone Areas for 7 Days

Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, emphasised two key issues to district directors, particularly focusing on fire prevention in residences and buildings.

This follows observations of a recent increase in fatality rates in buildings and homes, potentially due to delayed warnings.

  • Risk Area Inspection: Districts are ordered to intensely inspect areas with a high risk of fire to ensure readiness.
  • 24-Hour Operation: During the 7-day monitoring period for the New Year’s Festival, the BMA will coordinate operational systems between the District Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centres and the BMA to conduct joint 24-hour operations. This will be elevated to an incident command centre if a high-risk event occurs.

BMA Recommendations: For the safety of yourself and your neighbours, please strictly adhere to BMA measures: refrain from setting off fireworks and sky lanterns, and check the readiness of your homes to prevent fires during the long holiday.

