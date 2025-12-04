New Year 2026 measures curb fireworks and sky lantern risks

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all agencies to monitor and prepare for emergencies 24 hours a day in the lead-up to the New Year period.
A critical measure is the absolute prohibition of setting off or releasing fireworks, sky rockets (Bang Fai), fire lanterns (Khom Loy), and other similar devices to mitigate the risk of fire and potential danger.
Chadchart Sittipunt chaired a meeting of BMA unit chiefs on Thursday (December 4) to discuss the disaster prevention and mitigation plan for the New Year’s Festival 2026.
The main objective is to reduce risks stemming from the production, storage, and use of fireworks or sky lanterns.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has prepared the "Operational Plan for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation during the New Year's Festival 2026," which is divided into three phases: the preparatory phase before the festival, the operational phase during the festival, and the post-festival operational phase.
Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, emphasised two key issues to district directors, particularly focusing on fire prevention in residences and buildings.
This follows observations of a recent increase in fatality rates in buildings and homes, potentially due to delayed warnings.
BMA Recommendations: For the safety of yourself and your neighbours, please strictly adhere to BMA measures: refrain from setting off fireworks and sky lanterns, and check the readiness of your homes to prevent fires during the long holiday.