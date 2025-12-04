New Year 2026 measures curb fireworks and sky lantern risks

BMA Enhances Safety Measures for New Year’s Festival 2026

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all agencies to monitor and prepare for emergencies 24 hours a day in the lead-up to the New Year period.

A critical measure is the absolute prohibition of setting off or releasing fireworks, sky rockets (Bang Fai), fire lanterns (Khom Loy), and other similar devices to mitigate the risk of fire and potential danger.

Intensive Hazard Prevention Measures: Ban on Fireworks and Sky Lanterns

Chadchart Sittipunt chaired a meeting of BMA unit chiefs on Thursday (December 4) to discuss the disaster prevention and mitigation plan for the New Year’s Festival 2026.

The main objective is to reduce risks stemming from the production, storage, and use of fireworks or sky lanterns.