EXAT deploys robotic inspection for Rama IX Bridge ahead of 2026 overhaul

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is upgrading its smart infrastructure capabilities by deploying Robotic Magnetic Induction Inspection (RMI) technology for an in-depth assessment of the Rama IX Bridge’s cable system, which has been in service for 35 years. The inspection aims to evaluate structural safety and guide precise maintenance plans before a major overhaul begins in 2026.

Smart City innovation: RMI robot scans critical bridge cables

EXAT has accelerated its move towards smart-city management by integrating robotic technologies into critical infrastructure inspections. The agency recently signed a contract with Norseef Engineering Co Ltd to conduct a detailed assessment using the RMI system, supported by drones and specialist engineers, to examine the “cable pendels”, a vital component of the bridge’s cable structure.