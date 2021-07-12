GPO rejects claims Moderna vaccine price is inflated with 88% VAT

Claims that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is being imported for 584 baht per dose are not true, the GPO said on Monday.

However, the agency said it was prohibited from revealing the US vaccines' import price under the agreement with the distributor, Zuellig Pharma.

"According to BioSpace website, the price of Moderna vaccine is US$25-$37 [815 baht-1,206 baht] per dose based on conditions and quantity of each purchase," the GPO announcement read. BioSpace is a US science-industry news and information source.

The GPO also refuted netizens' accusations that it is collecting 88 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on Moderna doses.

"The price at which Moderna is being offered to private hospitals – 1,100 baht per dose – consists of the vaccine price plus VAT and other expenses, such as storage, transportation and insurance fees," the announcement read.

Private hospitals are offering two shots of Moderna for 3,800 baht.