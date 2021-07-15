Thundershowers, isolated heavy rains forecast for most of country

It advised people to beware of the severe conditions.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department