Anxious, bored construction worker flies the quarantine coup

On Wednesday, the Ban Huay village chief in Chaloem Phra Kiat district was informed by the quarantine facility that a man had escaped after four days into detention. The man (whose name was not revealed) was a construction worker who returned from a Covid-19 high-risk area in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

A search team finally found the man at his house.

The man told the village chief and his team that he flew the coup because of anxiety and boredom in quarantine. He added that his medicine for a congenital disease also ran out, so he decided to leave the facility and asked a taxi biker to take him back home.

He was immediately sent back into quarantine.

According to his medical history, he was a psychiatric patient.