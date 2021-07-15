Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Anxious, bored construction worker flies the quarantine coup

A 46-year-old construction labourer, who reportedly slipped away from quarantine in Buriram, said he escaped because he was bored and anxious at being ordered to stay under detention.

On Wednesday, the Ban Huay village chief in Chaloem Phra Kiat district was informed by the quarantine facility that a man had escaped after four days into detention. The man (whose name was not revealed) was a construction worker who returned from a Covid-19 high-risk area in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

A search team finally found the man at his house.

The man told the village chief and his team that he flew the coup because of anxiety and boredom in quarantine. He added that his medicine for a congenital disease also ran out, so he decided to leave the facility and asked a taxi biker to take him back home.

He was immediately sent back into quarantine.

According to his medical history, he was a psychiatric patient.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Man, 45, arrested for breaking his family out of Krabi quarantine hotel

Published : June 30, 2021

Bangkok construction workers suffer ‘double-variant’ infection

Published : July 12, 2021

Nonthaburi workers strike after Covid-hit factory stays open

Published : June 28, 2021

Troops, police, city officials keep close eye on closed workers’ camps

Published : June 28, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.