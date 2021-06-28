Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Nonthaburi workers strike after Covid-hit factory stays open

Workers at a Covid-hit factory in Nonthaburi on Monday demanded that the owner close the factory until it has been cleaned and all workers’ test results have come back.

The protest at the sewing factory in Nonthaburi’s Pakkred district came after 60 of its 1,700 workers were sent to Kasemrad International Hospital and Two Three Hotel after testing positive during proactive screening on Friday and Saturday.

The results of tests on the other workers will be announced today.

 

Nonthaburi workers strike after Covid-hit factory stays open

Local government officials on Monday intervened in a bid to solve the conflict.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand records 22 deaths, 5,406 new infections

Published : June 28, 2021

Visitors to Phuket using water transport face strict Covid screening

Published : June 27, 2021

Troops, police, city officials keep close eye on closed workers’ camps

Published : June 28, 2021

Cambodian workers head for the exit as construction camps close from today

Published : June 28, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]tiongroup.com
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.