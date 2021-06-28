Nonthaburi workers strike after Covid-hit factory stays open

The protest at the sewing factory in Nonthaburi’s Pakkred district came after 60 of its 1,700 workers were sent to Kasemrad International Hospital and Two Three Hotel after testing positive during proactive screening on Friday and Saturday.
The results of tests on the other workers will be announced today.
Local government officials on Monday intervened in a bid to solve the conflict.
Published : June 28, 2021
By : The Nation
