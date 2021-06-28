Troops, police, city officials keep close eye on closed workers’ camps

Since Saturday (June 26), large construction camps across the city have been closed for 30 days and transportation of workers from one site to another has also been banned. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is also conducting tests, inoculating workers and delivering infected workers to hospitals for treatment.
As of Sunday, 77 of 575 construction sites across Bangkok were shut down.
In a bid to stop workers from being transported, the BMA, soldiers and police officers will set up checkpoints on six roads, namely:
• Vibhavadi-Rangsit
• Suwinthawong
• Bangna-Trat
• Borommaratchachonnani
• Phetchkasem
• Rama II
These checkpoints will start operating from Monday 4pm onwards.
Published : June 28, 2021
By : The Nation
