Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Cambodian workers head for the exit as construction camps close from today

More than 200 Cambodian workers showed up at Kab Cherng immigration checkpoint in Surin province on Sunday to return to their homeland following the government’s order to shut down construction camps in Bangkok and four southern provinces to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that the meeting of the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by him had rejected a proposal to lockdown Bangkok and its perimeter areas as well as the four southern provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, but instead would shut down starting on Monday construction sites that had reported infections for a month.

Prayut said the Ministry of Labour would compensate affected Thais and migrant labourers.

Cambodian workers head for the exit as construction camps close from today

“Their employers brought them here on pickup trucks and left them at the checkpoint after the PM’s order was issued,” said an official at the checkpoint. “Officials have to speed up the border-crossing process to reduce crowding at the checkpoint which could increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading in the province.”

Workers waiting to cross the border were ordered to strictly remain at the checkpoint and refrain from wandering to nearby communities or markets to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cambodian workers head for the exit as construction camps close from today

“So far three immigration officers at Kab Cherng checkpoint have contracted Covid-19 despite strict disease control measures being followed,” said the officer.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

New Covid restrictions announced for Bangkok and 10 provinces

Published : June 27, 2021

8,000 workers tested in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang after construction site outbreaks

Published : May 26, 2021

Eight soldiers overseeing construction sites infected, curbs on labourers take effect

Published : June 27, 2021

Red zone province Samut Sakhon up in arms over vaccine supply

Published : June 27, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.