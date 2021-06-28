Thailand records 22 deaths, 5,406 new infections

Of the new infections, 3,757 were tested in hospitals, 1,622 were found through proactive testing, nine tested positive in prisons and 18 came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,678 cases, followed by Tak (453), Samut Prakan (395), Chonburi (390), Samut Sakhon (295), Songkhla (275), Nonthaburi (222), Nakhon Pathom (197), Pattani (178) and Saraburi (157).

Meanwhile, 3,343 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 249,853.

So far, 202,271 have recovered and been discharged, 45,648 are still in hospitals, and 1,934 have died.

Meanwhile, another 63,230 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 30,347 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,147,512.