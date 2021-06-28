Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thailand records 22 deaths, 5,406 new infections

Thailand recorded 5,406 new infections and 22 deaths over a 24-hour period on Monday, bringing the country’s total infections to 249,853 and 1,934 deaths.

Of the new infections, 3,757 were tested in hospitals, 1,622 were found through proactive testing, nine tested positive in prisons and 18 came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,678 cases, followed by Tak (453), Samut Prakan (395), Chonburi (390), Samut Sakhon (295), Songkhla (275), Nonthaburi (222), Nakhon Pathom (197), Pattani (178) and Saraburi (157).

Meanwhile, 3,343 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

So far, 202,271 have recovered and been discharged, 45,648 are still in hospitals, and 1,934 have died.

Meanwhile, another 63,230 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 30,347 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,147,512.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 181.86 million (up by 309,179), 166.37 million of whom have recovered, 11.56 million are active cases (80,454 in severe condition) and 3.93 million have died (up by 5,960).

Thailand ranks 76th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.49 million, followed by India 30.27 million, Brazil 18.42 million, France 5.77 million, and Russia 5.45 million.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

