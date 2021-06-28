New Covid restrictions, volatile foreign funds flow dampen SET sentiment

The SET Index closed at 1,582.67 on Friday, down 3.05 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled THB68.1 billion with an index high of 1,596.16 and a low of 1,577.63.

Krungsri Securities has forecast that the SET Index would fall to 1,570 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and oil price continuing to rise.

It said the index, instead, would be under pressure due to the government's move to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19 in Bangkok and 10 provinces, plus the volatility of foreign funds flow.