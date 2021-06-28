Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

New Covid restrictions, volatile foreign funds flow dampen SET sentiment

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 9.38 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 1,573.29 on Monday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,582.67 on Friday, down 3.05 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled THB68.1 billion with an index high of 1,596.16 and a low of 1,577.63.

Krungsri Securities has forecast that the SET Index would fall to 1,570 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and oil price continuing to rise.

It said the index, instead, would be under pressure due to the government's move to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19 in Bangkok and 10 provinces, plus the volatility of foreign funds flow.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP and BANPU, which benefit from the rising oil price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU and CPF, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS and CKP, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

New Covid restrictions announced for Bangkok and 10 provinces

Published : June 27, 2021

Lack of medical assistance for Covid-infected worker raises concerns

Published : June 27, 2021

Shortage of personnel hits Covid testing service at many Bangkok hospitals

Published : June 26, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.