Man, 45, arrested for breaking his family out of Krabi quarantine hotel

Somyos had reportedly visited his wife and nine-year-old son, who were staying at the hotel in Ao Nang and were under monitoring for Covid-19, at 7am on Tuesday. A security guard reportedly refused to let him take durian up to the room in which his family were as it was against hotel rules.

This made Somyos angry and he went back to his white Toyota Fortuner in the car park.

According to the staff on duty, Somyos returned to the hotel lobby about 15 minutes later and strode to the lift to go up to the patients’ rooms. When staff tried to stop him, he brandished a handgun and shot once at a window, successfully scaring them off.

Somyos then went up to the room in which his wife and son were and promptly took them out, hurriedly put them in his vehicle and drove off.

Police tracked him down to the pig farm and found that he had left his wife and son with his father Lamai, 61, before fleeing to a chicken farm about 1 kilometre away to hide out there.