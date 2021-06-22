Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Seven Covid patients forced to camp outside Bangkok apartment block

The plight of seven Covid-19 patients camping outside an apartment block in Bangkok Din Daeng district drew a wave of sympathy from netizens on Monday. Photos of the makeshift quarantine camp posted on the Zendai Facebook page also sparked accusations that authorities had abandoned the patients.

Attached to the patients’ tent was the sarcastic message "People who do not have any connections".

According to the Facebook post, the seven patients were found during proactive testing but denied medical treatment because no hospital beds were available.

"The page decided to set up tents for the patients as they could spread the virus to others while waiting in the confined apartment," the post said.

"Hence, we would like to ask the government to prepare a plan to support proactive testing [with medical treatment]."

 

Seven Covid patients forced to camp outside Bangkok apartment block

The National Housing Authority eventually made two rooms available where the seven patients could isolate while waiting for medical treatment. All seven have now been moved to a hospitel.

Published : June 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.