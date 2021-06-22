Seven Covid patients forced to camp outside Bangkok apartment block

Attached to the patients’ tent was the sarcastic message "People who do not have any connections".

According to the Facebook post, the seven patients were found during proactive testing but denied medical treatment because no hospital beds were available.

"The page decided to set up tents for the patients as they could spread the virus to others while waiting in the confined apartment," the post said.

"Hence, we would like to ask the government to prepare a plan to support proactive testing [with medical treatment]."