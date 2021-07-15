Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

THG confirms deal for 20m BioNTech doses, 1st batch expected this month

Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) chairman Boon Vanasin on Thursday confirmed that THG will sign a deal with Germany BioNTech to import 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand.

The move came after Reuters reported on Thursday that both BioNTech and Pfizer denied they were in talks with THG.

"We are not in negotiations with the company," BioNTech said in an e-mail responding to a Reuters query about the deal. It also denied it was in negotiations with any Thai entity.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said it was only in talks with the Thai government.

"We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only," Pfizer said in a statement.

Boon said BioNTech may have issued the denial because the company could not disclose details about talks until the deal is signed.

He added he would take responsibility for the disclosure, but he didn’t mind because the deal was in the national interest.

If there are no problems, the deal will be signed and the first batch of vaccines will arrive this month, he said.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pfizer developing COVID-19 booster shot to target Delta variant

Published : July 09, 2021

US Embassy says no intermediary in Pfizer donation deal

Published : July 08, 2021

Thailand to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer jabs

Published : July 06, 2021

Negotiations on for earlier delivery of Pfizers Covid-19 vaccine

Published : July 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.