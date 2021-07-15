THG confirms deal for 20m BioNTech doses, 1st batch expected this month

The move came after Reuters reported on Thursday that both BioNTech and Pfizer denied they were in talks with THG.

"We are not in negotiations with the company," BioNTech said in an e-mail responding to a Reuters query about the deal. It also denied it was in negotiations with any Thai entity.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said it was only in talks with the Thai government.

"We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only," Pfizer said in a statement.