THG confirms deal for 20m BioNTech doses, 1st batch expected this month

The move came after Reuters reported on Thursday that both BioNTech and Pfizer denied they were in talks with THG.
"We are not in negotiations with the company," BioNTech said in an e-mail responding to a Reuters query about the deal. It also denied it was in negotiations with any Thai entity.
Meanwhile, Pfizer said it was only in talks with the Thai government.
"We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only," Pfizer said in a statement.
Boon said BioNTech may have issued the denial because the company could not disclose details about talks until the deal is signed.
He added he would take responsibility for the disclosure, but he didn’t mind because the deal was in the national interest.
If there are no problems, the deal will be signed and the first batch of vaccines will arrive this month, he said.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : The Nation
