Thai Red Cross to offer 1 million free Moderna jabs

The Thai Red Cross will import one million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine and offer it for free to the public.

The plan was revealed to a parliamentary panel by the secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross chief on Wednesday.

Dr Tej Bunnag told the Extraordinary Committee on Budget Expenditures that his organisation – one of five government agencies authorised to procure Covid-19 vaccine – had already negotiated the deal with US-based Moderna.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) would take responsibility for importing the vaccine, he added.

Moderna is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

