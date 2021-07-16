Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

National Police chief promises support for Samui Plus Model

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said on Thursday that the police force would help ensure there are no glitches in the implementation of the Samui Plus Model.

He also confirmed that police officers will cooperate with related agencies like the Foreign and Tourism and Sports Ministries and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote tourism and curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that police officers have experience from the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which kicked off on July 1.

Meanwhile, deputy police spokesperson Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen said the Immigration Bureau, Surat Thani police and other relevant departments are ready to support the operation of welcoming travellers arriving in Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao via land, water or air.

He said people, both locals and tourists, can call police hotlines 191 and 1599 at any time for assistance.

National Police chief promises support for Samui Plus Model

Surat Thani kicked off its Samui Plus Model on Thursday.

Under the scheme, fully vaccinated foreigners will stay in a Samui Extra+ hotel in Koh Samui for seven days, after which they can stay in Samui Extra+ or SHA+ hotels in Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan or Koh Tao.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Koh Samui receives first foreign travellers in more than a year

Published : July 15, 2021

Bangkok Airways together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports organize a welcome ceremony for an inaugural flight

Published : July 15, 2021

Reopening of Samui, Pha-ngan and Tao confirmed for July 15

Published : July 06, 2021

Phuket bans entry to unvaccinated domestic travellers

Published : July 14, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.