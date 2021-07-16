National Police chief promises support for Samui Plus Model

He also confirmed that police officers will cooperate with related agencies like the Foreign and Tourism and Sports Ministries and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote tourism and curb the spread of Covid-19.
He added that police officers have experience from the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which kicked off on July 1.
Meanwhile, deputy police spokesperson Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen said the Immigration Bureau, Surat Thani police and other relevant departments are ready to support the operation of welcoming travellers arriving in Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao via land, water or air.
He said people, both locals and tourists, can call police hotlines 191 and 1599 at any time for assistance.
Surat Thani kicked off its Samui Plus Model on Thursday.
Under the scheme, fully vaccinated foreigners will stay in a Samui Extra+ hotel in Koh Samui for seven days, after which they can stay in Samui Extra+ or SHA+ hotels in Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan or Koh Tao.
Published : July 16, 2021
