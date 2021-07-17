Police warn groups against anti-government protests on Sunday

Several protest groups, such as Ratsodan and Free Youth, had announced that they would hold a rally at Democracy Monument from 2pm on Sunday. The protesters plan to march to Government House.

On Saturday, MPB deputy commissioner Piya Tawichai said that the protesters must suspend their plan due to the outbreak in Bangkok.

He warned those who take part in the protests would be charged with violation of the emergency decree, the Communicable Disease Act and other related laws.