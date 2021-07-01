Saturday, July 17, 2021

Pro-democracy group announces rally for Prayut’s ouster

Ratsadon, a pro-democracy group led by Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, called on supporters to join its rally on Friday and help remove Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from office.

The rally will be held from 4pm to 10pm, but the place is yet to be announced.

“We also invite vendors who have suffered from the government’s policies to sell their goods at the protest site,” Parit added.

 

The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration also announced on its Facebook page that a Ratsadon market will be set up at the protest site. The announcement came with the hashtag: #เปิดท้ายวันศุกร์ลุกไล่เผด็จการ or Friday market against dictatorship.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

