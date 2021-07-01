Pro-democracy group announces rally for Prayut’s ouster

The rally will be held from 4pm to 10pm, but the place is yet to be announced.
“We also invite vendors who have suffered from the government’s policies to sell their goods at the protest site,” Parit added.
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration also announced on its Facebook page that a Ratsadon market will be set up at the protest site. The announcement came with the hashtag: #เปิดท้ายวันศุกร์ลุกไล่เผด็จการ or Friday market against dictatorship.
Published : July 01, 2021
By : The Nation
