Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

The province’s disease control measures meant that less than 50 guests could attend the wedding, but the event could be viewed online via the Zoom application by their friends and relatives who could not attend the ceremony.

Natcha Kaengthong and Suphan Phromsiri said they had postponed their wedding plans three times due to the Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

“We asked the provincial public health office for permission to organise the wedding at the hotel where strict disease control measures were implemented,” said the newlyweds.

“All the participants at the venue were asked to refrain from traveling to risky areas for at least 14 days before the wedding.”

The organisers broadcast the wedding ceremony via the videoconferencing system of Zoom application to over a hundred friends and relatives of the two families.

“We wanted those who could not be here physically to witness the happiest moment of our lives, so we decided to host a ‘new normal’ wedding with online broadcasting to keep them safe from the outbreak,” they added.

Khon Kaen is classified as medium control area (orange zone). The province reported five new cases on Saturday with cumulative cases since April 1 at 1,515. Of these, 708 people have been cured and discharged while nine have died.