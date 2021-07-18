Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast for most parts of Thailand

"A weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand," the department said.

"The monsoon trough will lie across Myanmar and Laos and as a low pressure cell over upper Vietnam."

Strong winds are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, with waves about two metres high in the Andaman Sea, 1-2 metres high in the Gulf and above three metres during thundershowers, the department added.