Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast for most parts of Thailand

"A weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand," the department said.
"The monsoon trough will lie across Myanmar and Laos and as a low pressure cell over upper Vietnam."
Strong winds are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, with waves about two metres high in the Andaman Sea, 1-2 metres high in the Gulf and above three metres during thundershowers, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Chainat, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; Waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon provinces; minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces; minimum temperature 21-25°C; maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr; waves about two metres high and about three metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 32-34 °C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Published : July 18, 2021
By : The Nation
