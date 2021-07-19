14 nabbed for demanding mRNA jabs in Bangkok rally on Sunday

Among them was Thanadech Srisongkram, a chief guard of the protest movement, who was arrested based on a warrant issued for his participation in a rally outside the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Friday. He and his fellow protesters were nabbed while he was dropping them off.

Thanadech faces charges of violating the emergency decree, causing unrest, attacking officers with a weapon, assembling more than 10 persons and stopping officials from performing their duties.

He was reportedly first taken to Bang Khen Police Station before being shifted to the station in Nonthaburi.

Police also confiscated a couple of pick-up trucks owned by Thanadech and his friend, a wooden club, 14 slingshots and some metal nuts.

The 13 others were reportedly charged for violating the emergency decree and were taken to Region 1 Border Police Bureau in Pathum Thani.