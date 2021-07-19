Monday, July 19, 2021

14 nabbed for demanding mRNA jabs in Bangkok rally on Sunday

Police arrested 14 vocational students on Sunday evening for participating in a pro-democracy protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument earlier in the day.

Among them was Thanadech Srisongkram, a chief guard of the protest movement, who was arrested based on a warrant issued for his participation in a rally outside the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Friday. He and his fellow protesters were nabbed while he was dropping them off.

Thanadech faces charges of violating the emergency decree, causing unrest, attacking officers with a weapon, assembling more than 10 persons and stopping officials from performing their duties.

He was reportedly first taken to Bang Khen Police Station before being shifted to the station in Nonthaburi.

Police also confiscated a couple of pick-up trucks owned by Thanadech and his friend, a wooden club, 14 slingshots and some metal nuts.

The 13 others were reportedly charged for violating the emergency decree and were taken to Region 1 Border Police Bureau in Pathum Thani.

On Sunday, a group of pro-democracy protesters gathered at Democracy Monument to demand that the government provide the public with the more effective mRNA vaccines. They also demanded Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation and for the monarchy and military’s budgets to be slashed to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on people.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

