Activist foodpanda rider arrested in Pathum Thani

Police on Monday arrested Sitthichote Setsawet following a Criminal Court warrant on charges that included defaming, insulting and threatening the King and Queen, arson, and violation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which prohibit public gathering in maximum control areas during the pandemic.

Sitthichote had allegedly participated in a rally at Democracy Monument in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Sunday to demand the prime minister’s resignation, as well as more effective mRNA vaccines in the government’s inoculation programme.

He was allegedly seen in one of the videoclips that were shared online while wearing a foodpanda uniform.

In response, the brand announced via Twitter that he would be fired. Foodpanda said its policies oppose “all kinds of violence and terrorism”.

The response was later shared online, triggering calls by pro-democracy protesters and even some restaurant owners for a boycott of the food-delivery app.

Amid the online backlash, foodpanda later issued an apology and said it was still examining the incident.