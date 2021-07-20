Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Three locally produced Covid jabs will be ready next year: govt

The government announced via its Thai Khu Fah Facebook page on Tuesday that three locally produced Covid-19 vaccines will be ready for administration by next year. Details provided about the vaccines are as follows:

• CU-Cov19 (mRNA): Developed in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania. Currently at human-trial phase.


• HXP-GPO Vac (inactivated): Developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation in collaboration with Mahidol University and the United States’ PATH Institute. Currently at human-trial phase.


• Baiya SARS-CoV-1 Vax 1: Developed from tobacco leaves by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University. This vaccine has been successfully tested on animals and will soon be tried out on humans.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

