Three locally produced Covid jabs will be ready next year: govt

• CU-Cov19 (mRNA): Developed in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania. Currently at human-trial phase.



• HXP-GPO Vac (inactivated): Developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation in collaboration with Mahidol University and the United States’ PATH Institute. Currently at human-trial phase.



• Baiya SARS-CoV-1 Vax 1: Developed from tobacco leaves by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University. This vaccine has been successfully tested on animals and will soon be tried out on humans.