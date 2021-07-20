Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Resignation letter with news of 30m baht lottery win goes viral

A resignation letter became a social media sensation on Tuesday after the writer explained he was quitting because he had won 30 million baht (US$985,500) in the lottery.

The letter was sent by a worker at the subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) in Chiang Rai. After being leaked online it was shared and commented on widely across social media. Many netizens fantasised about what they would do with the huge windfall.

However, when the Chiang Rai SAO was asked about the resignation letter, they said the document was not in their system. An SAO official said the social media post could be a prank.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

