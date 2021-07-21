Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

The brands looking to relocate are Potato Corner, After You, Shinkanzen Sushi and Zen. In a joint statement, the eateries said they were looking for spots to rent temporarily outside malls with different requirements and durations.

On Tuesday, most businesses in shopping malls, including banks and restaurants, were ordered to close under the government’s measure to deal with the pandemic. This time, only supermarkets, pharmacies and vaccination sites inside malls can remain open.