Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Some restaurant and food shop owners have started hunting for places to rent after the government decided to close their operations in malls from Tuesday as part of new lockdown measures.

The brands looking to relocate are Potato Corner, After You, Shinkanzen Sushi and Zen. In a joint statement, the eateries said they were looking for spots to rent temporarily outside malls with different requirements and durations.

On Tuesday, most businesses in shopping malls, including banks and restaurants, were ordered to close under the government’s measure to deal with the pandemic. This time, only supermarkets, pharmacies and vaccination sites inside malls can remain open.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Stretched rescue staff toil day in day out as Covid fatalities increase

Published : July 21, 2021

Endless lockdown: Workers at sealed Bangkok camp face more suffering

Published : July 21, 2021

New surge in Thailand as 13,002 test positive, 108 succumb to virus

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Published : July 21, 2021

Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.