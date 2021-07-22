13,655 new cases, 87 deaths as Thailand hits daily record again

Of the total infections, 9,254 tested positive in hospitals, 3,845 were found via proactive testing, 545 were in prisons, while 11 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 7,291 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 453,132 cases, 312,377 have recovered and been discharged, 137,058 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,697 have died.

Separately, another 246,284 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 33,289 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 15,084,696.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 192.82 million, 175.34 million of whom have recovered, 13.34 million are active cases 82,219 in severe condition) and 4.14 million have died (up by 8,539).