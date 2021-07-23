Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains with risk of flash floods forecast for upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department on Friday forecast isolated heavy rains for the upper North, the upper Northeast and the East regions.

A monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, upper North of Thailand and upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying, the department said.

People in upper Thailand should beware of the severe conditions and possible flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are likely to rise 2-3 metres high and more than three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

