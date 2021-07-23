Japan urges Thai government to arrange more vaccination for foreigners

“In the last 10 days, we have received reports that several Japanese citizens have died due to Covid-19 in Thailand, taking total deaths in the country to six,” the Embassy’s Department of Consular Affairs told Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Thursday.

“We are employing our best efforts to protect Japanese nationals living in Thailand, including urging the government to increase vaccination provided to foreigners,” the embassy said.

Earlier this month, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had invited foreigners living in Thailand aged 60-74 (born before 1961) who reside in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, namely Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, to register for Covid-19 vaccine via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9.

As for foreigners living in other provinces, they were advised to contact the public health office or provincial hospital to reserve a vaccine.

Walk-in vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station, which is open from 9am to 4pm, is currently limited to foreigners aged over 75 years.