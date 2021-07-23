Asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases to isolate at home or community facilities

From now on, patients in the green category will be placed into home or community isolation. The latter operates in facilities – including temple buildings and community halls – set up and managed by local communities.

Patients will be cared for by medical staff from 204 community or private clinics partnered with the NHSO. Each clinic can look after 200 patients.

Clinic staff will contact the patients within 48 hours of calling the NHSO hotline, then deliver thermometers, oxygen saturation monitors, and green chiretta (fah talai jone) capsules to treat fever.

They will also closely monitor patients via video calls while also delivering three meals a day to each patient at home or in community isolation facilities.

Clinic staff will assist in transferring patients to hospitals if their condition deteriorates. These patients will receive Favipiravir while waiting for the transfer.

“Home and community isolation will help Covid-19 patients access care and medicines faster. It’s better than leaving them in uncertainty while waiting for hospital beds,” said Dr Jadej.

In addition, the NHSO, Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control, and Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medical Technology have worked together to launch a rapid antigen test service at several locations across Bangkok from July 14.

The service has capacity to test 10,000 people per day. Anyone who tests positive and has mild or no symptoms will be sent into home or community isolation.