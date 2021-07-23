Anutin visits Bangkok communities in bid to rebuild trust

This was after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for ways of cutting down on patients having to wait for hospital beds and to prevent the tragedy of people dying on Bangkok streets.

The government has been under fire after three people were found dead on Bangkok streets on Tuesday, one of whom tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said health officials will check symptoms, provide medical supplies and give advice to people isolating at home.

"Those who develop severe symptoms will be taken to an isolation centre, field hospital or hospital depending on the patient’s state," she said, adding that four patients had been transferred to the hospital during the minister’s visit on Thursday. She added that more rapid tests will be employed in communities.