Army launches free flights for mild Covid cases

The move is in line with Army chief Narongphan Jitkaewtae’s policy to deploy military resources to benefit citizens during the Covid-19 crisis, said Army spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong.
"The Army has modified aircraft security, ventilation and communication systems to support Covid-19 patients," she explained.
The Covid-19 Aero Medical Evacuation Army Team (ArmCAME) of pilots, engineers and medical staff would take care of patients throughout the journey in line with medical aviation standards, she added.
Sirichan said ArmCAME has completed training on transporting Covid-19 patients, including managing patients' belongings and disinfecting the aircraft.
"Patients with mild symptoms can call the Army's Covid-19 Coordinating Centre at (02) 270 5685-9 anytime," she added.
Published : July 23, 2021
By : The Nation
