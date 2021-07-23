Army launches free flights for mild Covid cases

The move is in line with Army chief Narongphan Jitkaewtae’s policy to deploy military resources to benefit citizens during the Covid-19 crisis, said Army spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong.

"The Army has modified aircraft security, ventilation and communication systems to support Covid-19 patients," she explained.

The Covid-19 Aero Medical Evacuation Army Team (ArmCAME) of pilots, engineers and medical staff would take care of patients throughout the journey in line with medical aviation standards, she added.