Patience has worn thin: Frustration mounts over vaccine holdouts

Meanwhile, the NFL amped up its efforts this week to persuade holdout players to get vaccinated. Under the new rules, a team could be forced to forfeit a game if there is a coronavirus outbreak linked to unvaccinated players. The move has both competitive and financial implications: Players won't get paychecks for forfeited games, the NFL said.

About 80% of all NFL players had at least one shot before the rules took effect, said league spokesperson Brian McCarthy, who credited seminars about the vaccines' benefits, on-site vaccinations and other tactics.

"We are pleased but not satisfied," McCarthy said, defending the NFL's push to encourage more shots.

Some players, like Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, have complained the new rules penalize them for being unwilling to get the vaccine. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, the league's most vocal critic of the vaccine, also publicly questioned a teammate's support for the rules.

"No one's forcing you to do anything," said Torrey Smith, a retired NFL player who's spoken about the benefits of the vaccines. "You still don't have to do it. But understand your freedom of choice not to get vaccinated: It's putting other people at more of a risk and the organization at more of a risk."

"Because of the NFL's protocols, it puts you in a situation where you can definitely hurt your team long term, and you're going to pay for it - literally," Smith added.

Messaging experts counseled for months that blaming unvaccinated Americans would only backfire. Still, some said they understand the newly sharp tone of the conversation.

"I assumed it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated as more and more people did," said Frank Luntz, the longtime GOP pollster who has worked with the Biden administration and congressional Republicans to encourage people to get vaccinated. "It's actually becoming more difficult. People are dug in."

- - -

Luntz said he understands the growing frustrations about vaccine holdouts, particularly after a recent focus group with the de Beaumont Foundation. Participants were recruited after they claimed they were considering getting the shots - but then deflected all the pro-vaccine arguments, Luntz said.

"I got very agitated during my last focus group, and I don't get agitated," Luntz said. "I'm a living example of this frustration."

While the White House has been careful not to blame unvaccinated Americans, the administration last week debuted its new, targeted messaging strategy: "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." Coined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, the phrase has become part of the White House's push for more Americans to get inoculated. Biden also used the phrase in his CNN town hall on Wednesday, as he pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated.

Many prominent Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have been vocal proponents of the vaccine for months, and in recent days other Republicans and conservative commenters have followed suit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has increasingly exhorted Florida residents to get the vaccine as the virus surges in his state, with more than 10,000 new infections reported each day. But the potential 2024 presidential candidate is also warning government officials against being too aggressive.

"I think these are folks that have skepticism of authorities," DeSantis said this week. "I think they have different reasons why they may not do it. I don't think most of them think covid is a hoax or anything. I think they understand."

But even the exhortations of prominent Republicans have their limits. A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 80 percent of Americans who remain unvaccinated said they probably or definitely will not get the vaccine. The survey also found 64 percent of unvaccinated Americans have little-to-no confidence in the vaccines working against variants, despite evidence showing otherwise.

Public health experts have defended the growing push for vaccination-related requirements, saying that the personal choice to get vaccinated should not be prioritized over community health.

"We do have personal freedom in the United States," said Brian Castrucci, head of the de Beaumont Foundation. "But those freedoms and the choices people make are not without consequences for them or others they may impact."

The growing hostility toward the vaccine is driving wedges between Americans across government, schools and sports as people look to move beyond the pandemic.

"Our inherent belligerence about everything is creeping into this discussion," said Barry Bennett, who managed Ben Carson's 2016 presidential campaign and then advised Donald Trump. "There have been all kinds of irrational behavior through this pandemic, and it's getting worse not better."

Some health-care officials said that the recent surge in cases is even more reason to stick with messages that patiently walk through the benefits of being vaccinated, rather than shift to a more aggressive tone.

"Our goal is to meet them where they are so they understand why the vaccination is so important right now," said Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer of Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut. "The vaccine, at least in our experience, has modified the course of the disease and made it much milder and much easier to manage."

Kumar said his brother died in India about two months ago of the coronavirus while waiting to be vaccinated, before doses became widely available in that country. "So it is very personal," he said.