Phuket to increase visitor screening measures from Sunday

Phuket deputy governor Piyaphong Chuwong on Friday announced the measures after the province reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 18 of whom are Phuket locals while two were visitors under the sandbox programme.

“From Sunday onwards, visitors over 18 years old from 76 provinces, including Phuket locals who wish to return to the province, will need to provide a certificate of vaccination issued more than 14 days before arrival,” Piyaphong said.

“The approved vaccines are: two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm, and one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

“All visitors must also provide a negative test result via swab, RT-PCR or antigen rapid test method taken within 72 hours of arrival. Children under 18 will require only the test result,” he added.

Exception will be made for emergency vehicles and vehicles that deliver drugs, medical equipment or other supplies that carry a certificate issued by the communicable disease committee.

The province also reported that as of July 22, 9,358 tourists visited Phuket, about 3,000 have already left while about 6,000 are still staying on the island. Each tourist spends approximately THB4,000 per day and has generated income totalling THB200-300 million to local businesses since the campaign started.