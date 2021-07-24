Saturday, July 24, 2021

in-focus

Phuket to increase visitor screening measures from Sunday

The Phuket provincial communicable disease committee will increase screening measures for visitors to the island from July 25 to August 2 to prevent Covid-19 cases from other provinces affecting the Phuket Sandbox programme that started on July 1.

Phuket deputy governor Piyaphong Chuwong on Friday announced the measures after the province reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 18 of whom are Phuket locals while two were visitors under the sandbox programme.

“From Sunday onwards, visitors over 18 years old from 76 provinces, including Phuket locals who wish to return to the province, will need to provide a certificate of vaccination issued more than 14 days before arrival,” Piyaphong said.

“The approved vaccines are: two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm, and one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

“All visitors must also provide a negative test result via swab, RT-PCR or antigen rapid test method taken within 72 hours of arrival. Children under 18 will require only the test result,” he added.

Exception will be made for emergency vehicles and vehicles that deliver drugs, medical equipment or other supplies that carry a certificate issued by the communicable disease committee.

The province also reported that as of July 22, 9,358 tourists visited Phuket, about 3,000 have already left while about 6,000 are still staying on the island. Each tourist spends approximately THB4,000 per day and has generated income totalling THB200-300 million to local businesses since the campaign started.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

Published : July 24, 2021

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Published : July 24, 2021

NBTC steps in after netizen finds out hotline numbers related to Covid not free

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

Published : July 24, 2021

107th Mekong River joint patrol completed

Published : July 24, 2021

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Published : July 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.