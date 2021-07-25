Sunday, July 25, 2021

Another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Bangkok

Two Thai Airways flights landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday bringing a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

The Cargo & Mail Commercial Department and THAI Cargo Terminal Service Department of Thai Airways International had been entrusted by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy to deliver one million doses of "Sinopharm" Covid-19 vaccine with a total weight of 33.39 tons from Beijing.

Professor Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, and director of Chulabhorn Hospital, said the academy will open vaccine reservation again on July 27 as 48,756 registrants had not completed their registration. The cost of two doses of Sinopharm vaccine per person is THB1,554 (THB777 per dose). For every 2 doses, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy will donate half a dose to the underprivileged.

 

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

